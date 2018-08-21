For Noah Cyrus and her new boyfriend, Lil Xan, their relationship and writing music go hand in hand.

ET’s Keltie Knight caught up with the adorable couple at the 2018 MTV VMAs on Monday, where they filled fans in on their blossoming romance as well as their collaborations in the studio, including their new soulful anthem, “Live or Die.”

“We literally, like, went into the studio one night and fell asleep,” Cyrus explained. “And woke up a banger and then we were like, ‘We need to get one out in the next week,’ so we wrote ‘Live or Die’ and like put it out in a week and it's like, the reaction is amazing, yeah.”

“Everybody loves the chemistry,” her beau chimed in on the red carpet. “You know what I mean? Like, it just works… got a lot of feelings for her.”

When asked if the pair are actually in love, Lil Xan quickly answered, “Of course we’re in love.”

“I’m obsessed with him,” the 18-year-old singer added. “It’s hard when no one understands the time zones and the schedule, and no one really understands that more than him… It’s cool to find somebody that understands that and totally gets [it] when you’re a little bit pissy because of your f**kin’ [schedule].”

“All those world tours,” Lil Xan continued. “I got, like, two more tours coming up. It’s just something you get used to, you know? But it’s part of the job.”

