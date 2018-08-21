Jennifer Love Hewitt is throwing it back to the '90s!

The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share her MTV Video Music Awards memory in honor of the 2018 ceremony, which took place Monday night at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In the pic from the 1998 VMAs red carpet, the former Party of Five star is posing with her then-boyfriend and former MTV TRL host, Carson Daly. Hewitt looks like a total a '90s cool girl in a black, sparkly mini dress with translucent sleeves, and spiral curls in her hair. Meanwhile, Daly, while cuddling up against the actress, made sure to gel his hair for the occasion and is dressed in a dark suit that appears slightly too big.

"In honor of the VMA red carpet tonight. This was my VMA moment," she captioned the pic. "Someone said that hair was cute. We are no longer friends lol. Wow that was a long time ago. #throwback #vmaredcarpet #ifeeloldaf."

After some fans assumed Hewitt was referring to Daly with the "no longer friends" remark, she took to the comments section to clarify what she meant.

"Guys I didn't mean Carson and I are not friends! I meant in a joking way the person who told me my hair looked good lol," she explained.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage

Daly and Hewitt dated from 1997 to 1998, before Hewitt reportedly ended the relationship via her publicist. In 2000, Daly, 45, told People that he "woke up to Howard Stern telling me my relationship with [Jennifer] was over."

"Then I heard Steve Kmetko on E! say, 'Just off the Associated Press: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Carson Daly have officially broken up,'" he continued.

Daly also recalled telling the actress, "If we were going to break up officially like this, maybe we could have just talked about it. I don't see why you had to tell your publicist. And now I have been publicly humiliated."

Following those comments in 2000, Hewitt stopped by Last Call with Carson Daly five years later, and the pair had a cringe-worthy interview, where the TV personality revealed that he had to get his tattoo of Hewitt's name covered up.

Here's more with the actress:

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Love Hewitt on Where Her ‘Can’t Hardly Wait’ Character Would Be 20 Years Later (EXCLUSIVE)

Jennifer Love Hewitt Says Her 4-Year-Old Daughter Is Already Imitating Her '9-1-1' Role (Exclusive)

Jennifer Love Hewitt Pays Tribute to Her Late Mom’s ‘Magic’

Related Gallery