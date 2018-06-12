Jennifer Love Hewitt Pays Tribute to Her Late Mom’s ‘Magic’

Jennifer Love Hewitt posted a sweet tribute to her late mom on Instagram on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old actress lost her mother, Patricia, to cancer in 2012 and admitted that her life hasn’t felt the same since.

“Six years ago today I lost my mom. I have and never will be the same,” she wrote. “Not just because I lost her, but because the love, laughter, support and magic she created was her special gift and one of a kind. I hate that my kids never met her and my husband only got to dance with her once.”

“But I love that she was my mom and I can now give a little bit of her magic back to my family,” she continued. “I miss you mom. Forever and always.👼🏼💕.”

The touching words were accompanied by a photo of the two sitting at a table and posing for the camera.

The former Ghost Whisperer star’s followers responded with sympathetic and encouraging words for the married mother of two.

“So sorry! She is an angel standing next to u everyday!!” wrote one fan. “I know, lost both of my parents!!! God bless!!”

“May her magic live on forever through you!” wrote another follower.

The actress is currently preparing to return to the small screen in Fox’s first responder procedural, 9-1-1, this fall.

“I really love the show. I genuinely love it; it's just a beautiful show,” Hewitt told ET in May. “I love the idea of following the first responders, but I also love really knowing who they are as people, and not just sort of seeing the emergency situations.”

