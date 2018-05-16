Jennifer Love Hewitt Hilariously Apologizes for Looking 'Wrecked' at First Red Carpet in 4 Years

Jennifer Love Hewitt is reliving her recent red carpet regrets.

The 39-year-old actress took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to hilariously apologize to her fans for her look at Fox's Upfront presentation in New York City on Monday. Hewitt will be returning to the network to play a 911 operator and sister to Oliver Stark's Evan "Buck" Buckley on9-1-1.

The former Ghost Whisperer star looked chic in minimal makeup and a black pantsuit while walking the red carpet -- but she thinks otherwise.

"Yesterday was the Fox upfronts, which is amazing... anyway, so we go to the upfronts yesterday and nobody tells me the day is going to be like 12 hours long and the humidity is going to be almost 100 percent in New York so I just have to apologize," Hewitt said on her Instagram Story. "Wearing a black suit, not a good idea, that's A. B, not wearing enough hairspray and teasing in my hair, also a bad idea.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

"I just have to apologize for how, like, wrecked I look in all the pictures that came out," she continued, laughing.

Hewitt said she was "melting" by the time she got to the red carpet, and that after time away from the spotlight to raise her kids, she looked "like I had completely forgotten I'm an actress in this business who is supposed to look like, you know, baller status when you step on the red carpet."

The brunette beauty, who hadn't walked a red carpet in about four years, also explained that she was running on limited sleep, after deciding to bring 4-year-old daughter Autumn and 2-year-old son Atticus with her to New York.

"[It was my] first time traveling with toddlers," she said. "Honestly, I apologize. I should have really gotten it together."

While Hewitt was less than thrilled with her look at the event, she couldn't stop gushing to ET about her new role on the red carpet. See what she had to say in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Jennifer Love Hewitt Talks Returning to TV With a ‘Dark, Sordid Story’ on ‘9-1-1’ (Exclusive)

Jennifer Love Hewitt to Sissy Spacek: Hollywood's Top 5 Scream Queens

Jennifer Love Hewitt Lactates Through Jumpsuit and Tweets About It

Related Gallery