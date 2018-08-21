Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande made their PDA-filled red carpet debut at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday in New York City, and it looks like Davidson also found a sweet way to honor his fiancee for the occasion.

The 24-year-old Saturday Night Live star kept his outfit simple -- sporting a white NASA sweatshirt, black jeans and Adidas sneakers -- but the style statement that got fans' attention was his blue beaded bracelet with the letters AGD in white blocks. The accessory seems to be a tribute to Grande, as those will be her initials once she marries Davidson.

During Grande's recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple’s Beats 1, the 25-year-old singer said that she would probably take Davidson’s last name, but would also want to keep Grande.

“I have to keep Grande because my grandpa was so proud of our name,” she said. “I feel like I’d like to just eventually be Ariana. It’s got a ring to it.”

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

ET spoke to Grande's brother, Frankie Grande, at the VMAs, where he talked about the couple's upcoming nuptials and joked about his part in the ceremony.

"I'm just so excited that we get to have this amazing celebration and I get to be a part of it, obviously," he said. "I'm excited. I'm excited for her and I'm excited for Pete. I think its going to be wonderful. I'm definitely in the bridal party. We're sorting out everything as of now, but I'll definitely be the 'gay of honor.'"

Watch the video below for more from the Big Brother star.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ariana Grande Performs 'God Is a Woman' With 50 Diverse Female Dancers at MTV VMAs

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Make Red Carpet Debut as a Couple at MTV Video Music Awards

Ariana Grande Reveals Why She's Glad Pete Davidson Didn't Propose on One Knee

Related Gallery