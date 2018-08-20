Frankie Grande's got big plans for sister Ariana Grande's upcoming wedding.

ET's Keltie Knight spoke with the former Big Brother star on the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City on Monday, where he teased Ariana's "amazing" nuptials to her fiance, Pete Davidson.

"Oh, my god. It's not like Big Brother!" Frankie shared. "It's a very exciting, wonderful, joyous celebration. It's not stressful like being locked in a house with 16 houseguests!"

"I'm just so excited that we get to have this amazing celebration and I get to be a part of it, obviously," Frankie added. "I'm excited. I'm excited for her and I'm excited for Pete. I think its going to be wonderful. I'm definitely in the bridal party. We're sorting out everything as of now, but I'll definitely be the 'gay of honor.'"

Frankie hasn't been shy about gushing over Ariana's engagement, and, as he told ET, he really is a big fan of Davidson. "Listen, my sister's super happy, so I approve," he said of the pair's engagement, which came only weeks after they started dating. "As long as she's happy, then I approve."

The reality star also approves of his sister's sexy songs on her new album, Sweetener. "Girl, we've had 'Love Me Harder.' There's been a lot of sexy music coming from my sister, and we're very Italian, we're a very passionate family, so of course I approve," Frankie said. "More! More passion!"

"[The] Sweetener release party was super extra, so we're just dancing, living our lives and having the best time," he said of the big bash on Sunday night. "It's such a good album."

Ariana was definitely beaming as she hit the red carpet on Monday with her man. See more on the pair in the video below.

The Video Music Awards show airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on MTV.

