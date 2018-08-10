Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is giving fans a look inside the "best day" of her life.

Almost four years after she and her husband, Jionni LaValle, said "I do," the 30-year-old Jersey Shore star is sharing footage from their Nov. 29, 2014 wedding.

"Hey guys! So I was just rewatching my wedding video and realized I never shared it with you guys!" Snooki wrote alongside a YouTube video shared on Thursday. The 24-minute intimate video shows Snooki getting her makeup done, getting dressed and hanging out with her bridesmaids, which included Jersey Shore cast members Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Samantha "Sammi Sweetheart" Giancola.

Fans also see the couple at the ceremony and reception, as well as their time together with their two kids: son Lorenzo and daughter Giovanna. Fellow Jersey Shore friends Deena Cortese, Ronnie Magro-Ortiz and Pauly D also attended the Great Gatsby-themed celebration.

Snooki and Jionni got engaged in March 2012. The couple then welcomed their first child, Lorenzo on August 26, 2012. Little Giovanna was born a couple years later on Sept. 26, 2014.

Earlier this year, Snooki returned to the MTV reality show that made her famous in the reunion series, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation. The revival comes almost six years since the original show ended in 2012, with a second season to air later this year.

Jionni explained in an Instagram post in January that he had decided not to be on the show, amid rumors that their marriage was on the rocks.

"My wife is filming a scene packing up and leaving for her new show and I AM CHOOSING TO NOT be on TV because I simply DO NOT like it," Jionni explained. "Nicole and I are doing great and became even stronger together while raising our beautiful kids. HOWEVER you will not see me on her reality show. Being a reality star was never something I wanted to be when I grew up. I own my own business and work hard at it, that's what I do."

"MY wife is a reality star and works hard at that, that's what she does. We ARE not divorced," he continued. "For the HATERS I hope this message find you and confuses you even more about life and for the FANS of my wife and her show…I got your back!!! God Bless Yas!"

