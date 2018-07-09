Nicole 'Snooki' Polizzi on How She Found Out She Was Adopted

Snooki is opening up about her adoption.

The 30-year-old reality star was adopted by Helen and Andrew Polizzi from Santiago, Chile, when she was just 6 months old.

"They flew all the way to Chile to come pick me up and they said that right when they saw me I was like, 'Mama. Dada,' so it was, like, meant to be. I could tell because, you know, things just work out that way. It's called fate," Snooki said on her vlog. "So I was always meant to be with my adoptive parents. Ew I hate saying 'adoptive parents' because they're my parents. It's weird. It doesn't affect me like that like other adopted kids feel, I guess. I'm just very content with it."

The Jersey Shore star, who revealed that she considers herself equal parts Chilean and Italian, always knew that she was adopted.

"I always knew, [my parents] didn't have to tell me. They didn't have to sit me down at 10 and be like, 'Nicole, you're adopted,'" the mom-of-two said. "Like, I knew. I'm like, 'We don't look alike. I'm brown, you're white. This doesn't make sense.' But I always knew in my heart I was adopted and I was totally fine with it."

Though she was always OK with being adopted, when Snooki was a teenager she started thinking more about her birth family.

"Once I was 16,17, I started to think, 'Alright, why didn't my birth parents want me? What do they look like? Do I have any brothers and sisters?... Where are they from?'" Snooki recalled. "Every time I would ask my parents they would get upset. My mom would be like, 'Eh, let's not talk about it.' I just could tell they would get upset because they didn't want to like tell me the truth. They didn't want me to think that they're not my parents, which was never the case."

When Snooki hit her 20s, though, she got her dad drunk and asked more about why she was put up for adoption.

"Basically my birth parents had other siblings and they couldn't afford me, whomp," Snooki said of what her dad told her. "I can't even imagine, because I have two kids, putting up a child for adoption to give them a better life. Like, that's so amazing for them. That shows how much they loved me, but also I could never do that. I could never do that. So, I can't even imagine how they felt giving me up, but thank you for that."

After getting that information, Snooki was immediately more curious about the extended members of her birth family and began questioning if she'd ever want to meet them.

"I definitely think I would want to meet my birth family, but how would we communicate?" Snooki questioned. "I took Spanish for three years and I failed every single time, which is so weird because I'm naturally supposed to speak Spanish and I can't... So, if we did meet them, we'd have to use an interpreter because I can't speak Spanish at all, but I'm definitely open for that opportunity."

Though her mom is still "iffy" about the whole situation, Snooki, who's married to Jionni LaValle, is considering finding her birth family herself.

"In the back of my head I'm always curious to meet my birth family," she said. "So I don't know maybe that could be a vlog. Maybe I could do it one day when I have time. I'm definitely interested. I don't know when I'm going to do it, but I'm interested."

Despite being curious about her birth family, the Jersey Shore Family Vacationstar couldn't be more grateful for the life her adoptive parents gave her.

"But overall being an adoptive kid, I am blessed with the fact that I have my adoptive parents," she said. "They gave me an amazing life and they deal with my sh*t, which is crazy. I always wonder if I was never adopted and I stayed with my birth parents would I still be a hot mess like this, just in Spanish? Probably! I feel like I was always meant to be this hot mess, but I'm definitely thankful for my life."

