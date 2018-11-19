The Originals star Claire Holt just found out the gender of her first baby -- and her prediction was completely wrong!
The 30-year-old Australian actress, who is expecting her first baby with husband Andrew Joblon, took to Instagram on Monday to share a cute video of her gender reveal.
The clip shows her counting down to popping a black balloon with Joblon and a young girl. However, rather than the pink confetti Holt expected, the balloon burst with blue!
The revelation prompted utter shock on the couple’s faces, with their gobsmacked expressions hilariously heightened by the video playing in slow motion from that point.
“Gender Reveal PSA: If you are absolutely, positively certain you’re having a girl, perhaps don’t buy a lot of pink things and choose a name before you confirm...,” Holt captioned the photo.
The couple has been married for three months, but before tying the knot they sadly suffered a miscarriage in February.
“I’ve never felt more broken in my life,” Holt shared at the time, in a lengthy Instagram post detailing her devastation.
View this post on Instagram
I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too.
A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on
See more on Holt below.
RELATED CONTENT:
NEWS: Claire Holt Is Pregnant With Her First Child
NEWS: 'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon
NEWS: 'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Engaged to Andrew Joblon -- See the Ring!
Related Gallery