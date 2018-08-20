'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon

Congratulations are in order!

The Originals star Claire Holt revealed on Sunday that she and fiancé Andrew Joblon tied the knot over the weekend! Confirmation came in the form of a touching photo of the bride and groom happily posing under a trellis of blooming pink and white flowers.

The 30-year-old actress chose a lacy flowing dress covered in embroidery for the occasion. Her bouquet was also white with mere accents of pink. Meanwhile, Joblon chose a blue suit and white sneakers for the ceremony. Even their dog, an adorable pup named Teddy, joined them in the photo.

Her new husband, a real estate executive, also shared a sweet photo from the nuptials in which he and Holt share a passionate kiss at the same spot.

The actress went public with her relationship in July of 2017 by sharing several photos of her and her then-boyfriend’s vacation to Italy. And if there was any doubt about her feelings for Joblon, she included more than a few heart emojis with her posts!

The couple broke the news that they were engaged in December of last year. She posted a photo of them kissing while standing by a body of water, naturally showcasing her sparkling engagement ring.

“My heart is so full,” she captioned the incredible moment.

