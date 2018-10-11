News

Claire Holt Is Pregnant With Her First Child -- See the Sweet Announcement

By Liz Calvario‍
Claire Holt
Matthew Eisman/Getty Images

Claire Holt is pregnant!

The Originals star announced on Instagram on Thursday that she and her husband, Andrew Joblon, are expecting their first child together. Sharing a photo of her baby bump, husband and their adorable dog Teddy, Holt, 30, couldn't contain her excitement about expanding her family.

"My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real," the actress began her post. "These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences."

The happy news comes after the couple suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. In her baby announcement, Holt touched on the heartbreaking loss.

"Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today," she continued. "I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can’t wait to share this journey with you."

View this post on Instagram

My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real. These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today. I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can’t wait to share this journey with you.

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

In March, Holt got candid about her miscarriage in a personal Instagram post where she described the moment she went into surgery after her "little baby lost its heartbeat."

"I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram

I took this photo 10 days ago, as I waited for surgery after my sweet little baby lost its heartbeat. I sent it to my fiancé in the waiting room to show him that I was ok. I wasn’t. I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important. After my D & C, I spent hours on the internet searching for women who had been through it. I was desperate to find someone, anyone, who could relate to what I was feeling. Someone to tell me that the depression and hopelessness were normal. That it wasn’t my fault. That I wasn’t broken forever. I found a community of women who shared my exact experience. Who were open and vulnerable about miscarriage, something that isn’t often or openly discussed. It breaks my heart to think that losing a baby feels like something we have to keep to ourselves. Why is it any different than the death of a loved one? How is it any less meaningful? Here is what I have learned as I begin to crawl out of the dark hole: support is everything. I could not have survived this without the unconditional love of my partner. Despite his pain, he was my rock and my safety net. I will never know how to thank him. I also found that opening up to people is crucial. As soon as I told my story, almost everyone I spoke to told me theirs - their own, their wife’s, their sister’s. So many people go through it and understand the breadth of pain, yet so few people talk about it. Finally, I want to share a blog post that resonated with every part of me. You can find the link in my bio, @leandramcohen of @manrepeller articulates the emotional rollercoaster with an eloquence that I could never possess. To anyone out there who has been through a miscarriage, I understand you. I share every bit of your pain and you are not alone. Please be kind to yourself and I hope that you will be comfortable sharing your story too.

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

Since then, Holt and Joblon tied the knot, getting married in a gorgeous ceremony on Aug. 8. The 47 Meters Down star shared stunning photos from her special day on social media.

View this post on Instagram

8.18.18 ❤️

A post shared by Claire Holt (@claireholt) on

Congrats!

RELATED CONTENT:

'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Marries Andrew Joblon

'The Originals' Star Claire Holt Engaged to Andrew Joblon -- See the Ring!

'The Originals' Cast Bids Farewell to the Vampire Series in Their Own Words (Exclusive)

Related Gallery

 