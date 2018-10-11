Claire Holt is pregnant!

The Originals star announced on Instagram on Thursday that she and her husband, Andrew Joblon, are expecting their first child together. Sharing a photo of her baby bump, husband and their adorable dog Teddy, Holt, 30, couldn't contain her excitement about expanding her family.

"My heart is bursting. I’m so happy to share with you that we are having a baby! It still doesn’t feel real," the actress began her post. "These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude. You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences."

The happy news comes after the couple suffered a miscarriage earlier this year. In her baby announcement, Holt touched on the heartbreaking loss.

"Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today," she continued. "I want to take a moment to acknowledge all those struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world. I know that these announcements can hurt. I’ve felt it all. My heart is with you and I pray that our story gives you hope. Thank you all so much for your love and support - I can’t wait to share this journey with you."

In March, Holt got candid about her miscarriage in a personal Instagram post where she described the moment she went into surgery after her "little baby lost its heartbeat."

"I’ve never felt more broken in my life. I debated sharing this so soon and I’m still frightened about making such a private struggle public, but I’m doing it anyway because it's important," she wrote.

Since then, Holt and Joblon tied the knot, getting married in a gorgeous ceremony on Aug. 8. The 47 Meters Down star shared stunning photos from her special day on social media.

Congrats!

