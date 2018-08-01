'The Originals' Cast Bids Farewell to the Vampire Series in Their Own Words (Exclusive)

"Always, forever. Family above all."

After five seasons, 92 episodes, many deaths, resurrections and heartbreaks,The Originalsis coming to an end. Wednesday's episode, "When the Saints Go Marching In," marks the last time fans will see the Mikaelson family together since they were first introduced on The Vampire Diaries back in 2012 -- and as Daniel Gillies previously told ET, "there are going to be tears."

Before the series finale, a handful of the cast members exclusively share with ET their personal photos and memories from their time on set over the past five seasons. But as they say, it's not goodbye, it's see you later.

Danielle Rose Russell

Danielle Rose Russell

New to the final season as Klaus and Hayley's daughter, Hope, Russell will continue her story in the spinoff Legacies, but the time she spent with her fellow actresses is something she will cherish forever.

“This day was one of my favorite days on set," Russell, known as tribrid -- witch, werewolf and vampire -- Hope tells ET. "It was a deleted scene in [season five] episode 11, but I absolutely loved getting to spend time with The Originals’ girls, who made me feel right at home!”

Steven Krueger

Steven Krueger

The time spent outside the fantasy world of vampires, witches and werewolves was something that Krueger will never forget.

"For all the magic that happened in front of the camera over the last five seasons, my favorite times were always the ones spent away from set, in the real world, with the amazing people I had the opportunity to work with," Krueger, who portrayed fan-favorite vampire Josh Rosza, shares. "The cast and crew from this show truly are family... always and forever."

Riley Voelkel

Riley Voelkel

First introduced as the Mikaelson's witch sister, Freya, in the second season, Voelkel's character was the devoted sister willing to sacrifice her own happiness to save her family time and time again. That loyalty will stay with Voelkel long after the series is over.

"I am so grateful for this experience," Voelkel expresses. "We got to work with an incredible cast and crew almost every day for multiple years, telling this story together. We became a family on and off set and made memories that I truly will cherish 'always and forever.'"

Christina Moses

Christina Moses

For Moses, who joined the cast in season four as witch Keelin and became one of the most beloved characters, the actress loved "playing pretend."

"I loved this day because even though everything was blowing up and loved ones' lives were lost (nothing new on this show!) we had so much fun," Moses confesses. "I think as actors, when you get to wear special effects makeup and get to play some sort of ‘crazy action,’ like being blown to bits, it’s truly like playing pretend as when we were kids."

"But essentially that’s acting. Playing pretend," she continues. "To commemorate the day, we posed as dusty, dirty, bloody super models."

Charles Michael Davis

Marcel Gerard had a complicated relationship with the Mikaelsons, but always knew there was a special place in his heart for them. When speaking with ET back in April, Davis revealed that the scene that really stood out for him happened in season three, episode 21, "Give 'Em Hell Kid." In the episode, Marcel has a very emotional scene on a bridge with Klaus, only to have his heart ripped out by Elijah and thus changing the course of his entire life.

"The scene on the bridge when Marcel gets his heart ripped out by Elijah, those are big scenes for me as an actor and they are a lot of fun to shoot," he shared. "That's the kind of stuff I really like to do and they turn out [great]. I watch that as an audience member, as a fan, and I get emotional watching. Those were some of my favorites."

The Originals series finale airs Wednesday, Aug. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

