Kylie Jenner is already looking back at her incredible year.

On Monday, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of herself and her daughter, 10-month-old Stormi Webster, enjoying a fire together.



“Just thinking about how much I love each and every one of you,” she captioned the sweet mother-daughter moment in which both were clad in black with their hair in neat little buns. “Thank you for all the love and support this year. 2018 has been unforgettable thanks to you.. and having Stormi of course has made it the best. I can’t wait for 2019.”

This sweet image comes just days after Jenner decided to inject herself into the supposed feud that’s been rumbling between her brother-in-law Kanye West and her boyfriend Travis Scott. West recently called out Scott on Twitter, stating he “should have never allowed” Drake to subtly trash him on the hit track, “Sicko Mode.” Soon after, Scott shared a selfie in which he’s wearing a Nike sweatshirt, featuring the swish logo on an image of a sock. Fans know that West has a deal with Adidas while Drake and Scott have Nike deals.



A fan posted the aforementioned image, commenting that Scott "is her kinda petty,” prompting a response from the makeup mogul.



“He’s not being petty,” Jenner wrote back. "This is a sweatshirt design (the sock is part of the design). Everyone is good, moved on, living life. For anyone who wasn’t aware — Travis has had a deal [with] Nike and still does. Point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy.”



Prior to her response, West claimed on Saturday that he “Met with Trav at my crib this morning. We expressed ourselves. It’s all love.”

