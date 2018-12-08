Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster know how to stand out!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar and her 10-month-old daughter stepped up their mother-daughter style by wearing matching outfits on Saturday. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to Instagram to share a handful of snaps of herself and her little one standing outside a private plane, dressed in light gray sweat suits with white sneakers. The only difference in their warm ensembles was Kylie wore a red beanie and Stormi rocked a pink one.

"She loves my kisses I promise," the makeup mogul captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos of herself smooching her daughter.

Another photo shows Kylie's mini-me inside the jet, this time wearing a pink snow suit with fur trimming on the hood. "Stormi takes the snow," Kylie wrote.

It looks like Kylie is ready to expand her family soon, after a source told ET earlier this week that the youngest Jenner and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, would both like to be pregnant again at the same time.

The cosmetics queen is hoping for a second child with her boyfriend, Travis Scott. However, ET's source explained that the couple is on more of "a timeline."

"Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he's finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby," the source stated. "They want to have another child soon so it's close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he's busy on the road."

"Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way," the source added. "It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that's really where the family's attention is. It's all about the next generation."

