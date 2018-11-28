Stormi Webster is all about supporting her dad!

On Tuesday, Travis Scott wowed at Madison Square Garden in New York City as part of his Astroworld Tour and his family turned out to support him -- most notably his 9-month-old daughter with Kylie Jenner. The proud father shared his daughter's reaction to his set in a couple of adorable videos on Instagram.

Wearing camouflage overalls and a white shirt, little Stormi couldn't keep but smile and giggle as she watched the 26-year-old rapper talk to the crowd from backstage. In a second clip, Stormi starts jumping up and down as her dad performs one of his hits.

"MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED," Scott captioned the post.

It wasn't just Stormi that supported Scott on Tuesday! Jenner also showed her love for her beau on Instagram. "The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight 👀," the 21-year-old reality star captioned a pic of her sporting a concert crop top and red pants.

Though Jenner and Scott's "hubby" and "wifey" nicknames for each other have made fans wonder whether they secretly tied the knot, a source recently told ET that the two have not married. "It was just a term of endearment," the source said, before noting that the two "are madly in love."

The new parents are clearly smitten with Stormi. In addition to Scott sharing videos of the little one, Kylie posted a pic of her daughter sleeping, along with the caption: "She comes everywhere with me. The favorite little road dog."

