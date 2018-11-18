Stormi Webster is growing up so fast!

On Sunday, her proud mama Kylie Jenner had fans everywhere melting with a new sweet clip on her Instagram account featuring the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star playfully attempting to teach her nine-month-old how to say, “Kylie Cosmetics.”

Sitting on a bed in matching grey sweats, the precious toddler attempts to copy her mother but only manages some happy coos, as well as a “Dada.” By the end, Kylie is cracking up while filming her little one.

“Trying to teach her some new words,” the reality star captioned the adorable moment, along with some eye-roll and laughter emojis.

The 21-year-old social media maven and Stormi are currently in Houston, Texas to show support for boyfriend and daddy Travis Scott, who headlined his very own festival on Saturday night.

Prior to the show, Kylie posted a handful of black-and-white photos of Travis and their baby girl bonding.

“Only the people around you really know how hard you work,” she wrote alongside the images. “I love to watch you make all your dreams come true. Your first festival. We’re so proud of you. We love you.”

Travis responded with this favorite pet name, “I love u wifey.”

As Kylie explains in her Instagram Story, she plans to spend Sunday afternoon greeting fans by her Kylie Cosmetics display at an Ultra Beauty store in the Houston area.

