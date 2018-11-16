Kylie Jenner Now Has Gray Hair -- See Her New Look!

Can you keep up with Kylie Jenner's hair?

The social media star has changed up her 'do again after going bright blonde and a frosty pastel pink stint.

Jenner's colorist, Chris Appleton, shared a pic of the makeup mogul with ashy, silvery gray tresses on his Instagram, revealing he used Lime Crime Unicorn Hair dye to create the icy look.

The young mom showed off her chic new hair on her own Instagram, posing in a stylishly striped matching set by Orseund Iris with her locks tightly pulled back.

Jenner recently posted campaign images of herself modeling with sister Kim Kardashian West, sporting matching black lobs to promote their second KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics collaboration, which will be released on Black Friday.

