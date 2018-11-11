Travis Scott couldn't be more excited to be a father, even if his experience in the delivery room got him a little freaked out.

The Astroworld rapper sat down with Ellen DeGeneres for Monday's upcoming episode, and he opened up about how much he loves his baby daughter, Stormi, whom he shares with partner, Kylie Jenner

"I had to leave her to come up here, and it was just so hard," Scott said, gazing longingly at a photo of his 9-month-old baby girl on the large screens behind him on stage.

"She's so animated. She's just running around the house right now on this new walker, and she's turning into a full-blown runner," Scott added, with a smile.

Scott and Jenner welcomed their bundle of joy on Feb. 1, and according to a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner, ended up being the one to actually help deliver the baby with her own hands.

"That is a fact, yeah. She held it down because it was so scary," Scott recalled. "She walked me through the whole process."

"There's this thing called the placenta, that I've just been hearing about? Oh my god. So, I was fearful of all that," the artist continued. "But I cut the umbilical cord. But, yeah, [Kris] held it down. Mama KJ, she's the best."

While his nerves almost got the better of him at first, Scott said everything changed when he got the chance to hold the newborn baby in his arms for the first time.

"Going into it, I was nervous and scared, because we're both young. But, you know, when you first hold a baby in your arms, it's uncontrollable," Scott reflected. "I never thought I could just love something so hard, ya know? It's crazy."

