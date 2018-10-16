Travis Scott is spoiling his lady!

On Monday, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram video of opulent off-white and pink petals littering the floor and gorgeous flowers arranged in six giant bouquets. In the caption, the 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star praised her boyfriend -- and father of her 8-month-old daughter, Stormi -- for the unexpected gift.

"Just because flowers are the best kind😫😫😍 thank u hubby," she captioned the video, praising the 26-year-old rapper.

This isn't the first time the couple has referred to each other as "hubby" and "wifey." Earlier this month, Jenner shared clips of Scott's Saturday Night Live performance to her Instagram Story, which she captioned "hubby."

In August, Scott posted a sweet birthday message for the beauty mogul, writing in part, "Happy bday wifey. I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all."

While the "hubby" and "wifey" references have sparked marriage speculation among fans, a source told ET that, despite the nicknames, Jenner and Scott have not tied the knot. "It was just a term of endearment," the source said, before noting that the two "are madly in love."

Back in August, a source told ET that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day."

The source also revealed that Jenner's family has thrown their support behind the relationship.

"When Kris [Jenner] sees Kylie and Travis together, she's convinced they're on the right path,” the source said. “At first she worried about Kylie starting a family so young because she felt she had no say. Kris knows Kylie does what Kylie wants, so Kris just had to hope for the best.”

The source continued, "Kim, Khloe and Kourtney [Kardashian] are pleasantly surprised by how involved Travis has become in his daughter's life. They know he has a huge career, but he is clearly taking the time to be there for both Kylie and Stormi."

