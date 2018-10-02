Kylie Jenner is one hot mama!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Tuesday to share her adventures at the beach with her baby daughter, Stormi.

The smitten 21-year-old mom affectionately took a series of snaps with the adorable little girl, whom she welcomed in February with boyfriend Travis Scott, referring to her as her “happy place.”

Cuddling up to the cutie against the dramatic, cloudy sky, Jenner was a picture of utter bliss as the two posed cheek to cheek.

“You are my happy place 🦋,” the young entrepreneur captioned the pretty pic.

Later in the day, Jenner posed sans Stormi in a sexy bikini.

In a neutral-colored, strapless two-piece, the lip kit maven peered over her sunglasses while leaning against a balcony overlooking the ocean.

Jenner recently admitted that she misses being pregnant with Stormi.

"I liked it. I miss it," she said when quizzed by sister Kim Kardashian West during an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. "I had, like, the easiest pregnancy."

"You never feel alone,” she added. "I was really sad to not be pregnant anymore.”

