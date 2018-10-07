Did Kylie Jenner secretly marry Travis Scott!?



On Saturday, Scott took to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform a medley of his new tracks “Skeletons” and “Astrothunder" -- that’s when his girlfriend and the mother of his child got on Instagram to post several clips of his performance on her Instagram Stories. And on one of them, she captioned it “Hubby,” along with several heart-eyes emojis.

During another clip of the rapper performing, the 21-year-old captioned it with only the happy-drooling emoj.



So far, there's been no evidence that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is actually married to Scott. And while it doesn’t appear as though these two have exchanged vows quite yet, no one can doubt Jenner’s support for her boyfriend!



And this is definitely not the first time the social media maven and her hitmaker fella ignited engagement/wedding rumors. In 2017, she posted a photo of her left hand featuring a giant diamond ring, naturally leading to heated speculation. Then, in August of this year, when Jenner turned the big 2-1, Scott shared a birthday post for her in which he referred to her as his “wifey.”

Courtesy of Instagram

Courtesy of Instagram

“Happy bday wifey I love u mommy u my heart rib toes and all. May GOD continue to bless u and ur spirit,” he wrote. “This mark in ur life is the start to more greatness.”



Either these two have some suggestive pet names for each other, or they just love trolling their fans! Either way, we can't get enough of it!

Get more Saturday Night Live news below.



RELATED CONTENT:

Pete Davidson Calls Out Kanye West for Controversial 'SNL' Rant

Awkwafina Takes a Dig at Kanye West, Praises Lucy Liu in 'SNL' Opening Monologue

Awkwafina and Travis Scott Play It Cool in Their 'SNL' Promos

Related Gallery