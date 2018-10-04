Awkwafina and Travis Scott Play It Cool in Their 'SNL' Promos

Awkwafina and Travis Scott are making their Saturday Night Live debuts!

In a series of promos released on Thursday, the rapper and actress appear alongside cast member Cecily Strong, who becomes way over enthusiastic on every point they touch on in their promos, including Awkwafina's movie, Crazy Rich Asians.

"I loved your movie, made me want to be crazy, rich and Asian. Can I say that?" Strong asks.

"You can be two out of three," suggests Awkwafina before Strong jokes she wants to be "crazy and Asian!"

"That's not how that works," responds Awkwafina, with Travis Scott shaking his head.

In the next clip, Strong tries out her rapping skills, as she's urged on by Scott, who called her rap "fire."

In the third one, Strong yells that their episode is the first one of "Rocktober!" as Scott and Awkwafina look confused.

"Did you just say 'Rocktober?'" asks Scott.

Awkwafina is the second ever Asian woman to host the show (Lucy Liu hosted in 2000) and is having an incredible year. For more on this breakout star, watch the video below!

