Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's latest family outing is too cute for words!

The lovebirds took their 8-month-old daughter, Stormi, to the pumpkin patch on Tuesday, and it appears Kylie couldn't help herself from sharing all the sweet highlights from their adventures to Instagram.

At one point, all three posed for a pic on a haystack, with Kylie and Travis cuddling up close to their little one.

Travis and Stormi were adorably dressed in matching camouflage ensembles, while Kylie opted for a simple black T-shirt, black-and-white athletic pants and a pair of chic glasses.

According to another photo from Kylie, this marked Stormi's first-ever trip to the pumpkin patch:

The only thing that could possibly top this cuteness is a pic of whatever Kylie and Travis decide to dress Stormi in for Halloween this year. Looks like they might have a little competition for "Best Dressed," though, as Khloe Kardashian has been having a blast coming up with costumes for her baby girl, True.

See the sweetest snap ever of True dressed as a pumpkin here, and watch the video below for more on Stormi!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Can't Help But Squeeze Baby Stormi's Cheeks in Mother-Daughter Video

'KUWTK': Kylie Jenner Says She Misses Being Pregnant and Had the 'Easiest' Time With Stormi

Kylie Jenner Perfectly Matches Stormi's Outfit to Decorations for Jordyn Woods' Birthday: Pic!

Related Gallery