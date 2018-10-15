Khloe Kardashian is already celebrating daughter True’s first Halloween!

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share some adorable pics of True -- who celebrated her 6-month birthday last week -- hanging out in a pumpkin patch. The pumpkins spread out on the ground weren’t the only orange delights in the shot -- little True was also dressed up as a Jack-o-lantern!

In the adorable pics, Khloe's baby girl is rocking an orange pumpkin costume, which includes a green collar, a black Jack-o-lantern face and a poofy hat. True -- who Khloe shares with her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson -- seems to love her look as she’s grinning for the cameras, crawling around the pumpkin patch and playing with the pumpkins in the sweet pics.

In one shot, Khloe revealed that fans can expect to see True dressed up again this Halloween season.

“I couldn’t resist!!! My little pumpkin. One of many costumes to come,” Khloe captioned a pic of True smiling while sitting on hay.

It seems the pumpkin patch visit also included Kourtney Kardashian and her 6-year-old daughter, Penelope.

Khloe, in an all-black look, posed for a photo with both True and Penelope standing with a mini donkey. “Caption this,” Khloe encouraged her fans.

Kourtney, 39, couldn’t resist sharing a pic of her precious niece either.

Following the fall activity, Khloe posted a video of her kissing a giggling True’s cheek.

On Monday, the new mom also shared two new selfies with her daughter. In the pink-tinted pics, True is crawling on her mom while Khloe makes a kissing face for the camera. “🎶Good Morning To You! Good Morning To You!🎶,” she captioned the shots.

