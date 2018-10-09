Khloe Kardashian 'Holding Off' on Scheduled Move to Cleveland

Looks like Khloe Kardashian and her baby girl, True, will be staying in Los Angeles a little longer than expected.

Although the reality star was planning to move to Cleveland, Ohio (where her NBA star boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cavaliers), a source tells ET Khloe is "holding off" on her scheduled trip.

"She isn't ready to leave her family just yet," the source says. "True will be six months old soon and Khloe plans to spend that special day with her family."

The source adds that it's also "been hard" for Khloe to relive all of the reports about Tristan allegedly cheating on her with multiple women while she was still pregnant, as it's currently being played out on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"As much as she's worked on moving past the heartbreak, the reminder brings up some of those emotions again," the source says. "Khloe will most likely head back to Cleveland, but as of now, there isn't an official date."

