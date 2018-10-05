Khloe Kardashian's Week of Cryptic Social Media Posts, Explained

Khloe Kardashian's latest social media posts are raising eyebrows.

Over the past week, the 34-year-old reality star has been sharing what some fans are calling "cryptic" content. Her most recent posts, shared via Instagram Stories on Thursday and Friday, seemingly reveal that Khloe is dealing with some haters.

The Revenge Body star posted three various screenshots of quotes, shared within just a few hours apart.

"Tbh there is literally like three people in the world who I can hang out with for more than four hours without wanting to strangle them," the first quote read.

The second began with the line, "I hate judgmental people."

"Lord, grant me the serenity to accept stupid people the way that they are, courage to maintain my self-control and wisdom to know that if I act on it, I will go to jail," a third quote read.

The messages come amid reports that Khloe's boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, may have cheated again after he was accused of being unfaithful to her earlier this year while she was pregnant with their now 5-month-old daughter, True.

A source tells ET, however, that Khloe is "so incredibly happy" with Tristan as a father.

"While those closest to her have discussed the chance Tristan is cheating again, Khloe just laughs it off," the source claims. "[She] says, 'Those people are crazy.'"

"Khloe comes from a big family and she is not going to ruin that fantasy of building a life with the man she loves," the source adds. "It's not even a conversation -- she won't talk about it with anyone. Her sisters and friends, of course, have brought it up because they truly worry history will repeat itself and she could end up devastated like she did with [ex-husband] Lamar [Odom], but for now, she is standing by her man. Everyone who tries to bring it up with her, the response is always that she loves him and, 'We are all good.'"

In case you haven't been keeping up with all of Khloe's posts as of late, it all started on Monday when Khloe took to Twitter to share a "morning reminder" to her fans.

"You are powerful beyond measure," she tweeted. "Our words and thoughts can control our day. Choose yours wisely. One positive thought in the morning will change your entire day! You are beautiful! You are strong! You are enough! I appreciate you."

This is your Monday morning reminder that you are powerful beyond measure. Our words and thoughts can control our day. Choose yours wisely. One positive thought in the morning will change your entire day! You are beautiful! You are strong! You are enough! I appreciate you 💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 1, 2018

She also shared this serious message about showing kindness to others on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday: "If you've been brutally broken but still have the courage to be gentle to other living beings, then you're a badass with a heart of an angel."

Then, on Thursday, Khloe shared a series of pics of herself in an electric pink power suit from House of CB, accompanied with a message that read, "All of that, and you're still standing."

"I am proud of you!" she continued. "You're doing a great job! Keep going."

