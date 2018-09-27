The dramatic moments leading up to Khloe Kardashian's labor are finally being revealed.

In the midseason trailer for season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, fans get to see all of Khloe's relationship troubles with Tristan Thompson unfold while she gets ready to give birth to their first child together, baby girl True.

About midway through the trailer, Khloe can be seen lying in a hospital bed shortly before going into labor. As many may recall, Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe at the time with multiple women. News broke just weeks before True was born.

"The things I can control I have to be able to control," a seemingly distressed Khloe says in the clip.

Footage then cuts to mom Kris Jenner, who appears to be reacting to the reports that Tristan allegedly wasn't loyal to Khloe. "These guys are, like, always going for sloppy seconds," she exclaims.

Later, we also see Khloe's family driving to the hospital, anxiously on their phones with hopes of getting there with enough time to catch the birth.

"I hope everyone gets here in time," Khloe says.

The trailer also shows footage of Kim Kardashian West meeting Alice Marie Johnson after she helped get President Donald Trump to grant the former inmate clemency, as well as video of Kim sticking up for husband Kanye West after getting slammed for his recent opinions to the press at the time. Watch the full sneak peek from KUWTK below:

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, hear more on where Khloe and Tristan's relationship stands today in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Khloe Kardashian Serenaded by Tristan Thompson After Stepping Out for Girls' Night

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to Head Back to Cleveland After 'Reconnecting' as a Couple

Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister She'd Want to Be Legal Guardian of True if Something Were to Happen

Related Gallery