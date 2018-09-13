As if the sister feud between Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian on Keeping Up With the Kardashians wasn’t already tense, Khloe got personal in a new sneak peek clip from the show.

The then-pregnant reality star sits her two older sisters down to tell them that she’s selected a potential legal guardian for her future daughter in the event that something were to happen to her.

"So, I can’t make anything official until the baby is born, but I am going to probably have Kim as the legal guardian if God forbid something happens," Khloe explains to Kim, 37, and Kourtney, 39. "Just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be, I do feel it will be more like Kim. A little more stricter."

In an aside interview, Khloe further explains her reasoning, saying, "Watching Kim be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills. Not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s. I really relate to how Kim parents more.”

Kim seems to take Khloe’s decision very seriously, saying, "It is my honor and I will take such good care of your kids."

Meanwhile, Kourtney reveals some details of her own, saying, "Guess what, you don’t have to give me an explanation. I’ve got three kids, and I’m busy on my own."

"You’re at capacity,” Khloe says.

"No, I’m not at capacity,” Kourtney corrects her.

"You want one more?” Khloe asks.

"One plus,” Kourtney teases, causing her sisters to gasp.

Kourtney later expresses a bit of sadness at the decision in a side interview.

"I mean, I’m a little bit disappointed that I’m not the guardian, but honestly you don’t know what your parenting style is until you have kids,” she says. "I think once Khloe has her own daughter and she is really a mom, then maybe she will realize that we have more in common then she thinks as far as parenting styles. You never know, Khloe might switch back to me.”

On the show, the sisters are currently working on their relationship as Kourtney has been on the outs with Khloe and Kim.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

