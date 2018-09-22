Absence makes the heart grow fonder -- even if it's just a few hours for Tristan Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player couldn't help but give his girlfriend, Khloe Kardashian, a sweet serenade after she spent the day with her sisters and friends, celebrating Kylie Jenner's new Kylie Cosmetics collaboration with Jordyn Woods.

Khloe was feeling pink as she stepped out for the event on Friday in a curve-hugging pink crop top and matching mini skirt. She let her long, blonde locks flow over her shoulders, and accessorized with a fuzzy pink fanny pack and triple white Yeezy Boost 350 sneakers. The new mom's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, couldn't help but draw Barbie comparisons, as she showed off Khloe's outfit on her Instagram Story while playing Aqua's "Barbie Girl."

Inside the party, which also honored Jordyn's 21st birthday, Khloe enjoyed an intricate meal with the event's guests. She took to Instagram to post a sweet pic of herself posing in a balloon-filled room with makeup artist Hrush Achemyan. "This one right here though!!! She’s my Apposh!!! My Armenian sister 💕," Khloe captioned the pic.

Later, Khloe reunited with Tristan, who couldn't have been happier to see his lady -- even if Kourtney came along for the ride. "Living my best life with this beautiful woman. Living my best life!" Tristan sang to Khloe in a video Kourtney filmed from the car. She captioned the clip, "Third wheel life."

A source recently told ET that Khloe and Tristan are in a "great place" after weathering a cheating scandal in April, around the time Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

"They’ve spent the summer with family but also reconnecting as a couple," the source said. "The two made sure to treat one another with dates and vacations together. True has brought Khloe and Tristan closer together and created an even stronger bond for them.”

According to ET's source, Khloe will soon head back to Cleveland to be with her man for the basketball season. “Khloe will be going back to Cleveland with Tristan and True likes she’s always done," the source notes. "Khloe spends the summer in Los Angeles to be closer to her family while Tristan is off from his basketball season. Khloe will head to Cleveland in a couple weeks but still travel back to L.A. for work and to see her family.”

