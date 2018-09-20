Khloe Kardashian will move back to Cleveland, Ohio, to be with boyfriend Tristan Thompson after the two spent the summer together in Los Angeles, a source tells ET.

The 34-year-old reality star and her 27-year-old beau -- who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers -- returned back to her home in L.A. in June and have been spending quality time with her famous family. The source says the couple is currently in a "great place" after weathering a cheating scandal in April, when according to multiple reports, Thompson cheated on Kardashian with multiple women while she was pregnant. Just days after the reports, Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True.

"They’ve spent the summer with family but also reconnecting as a couple," the source says. "The two made sure to treat one another with dates and vacations together. True has brought Khloe and Tristan closer together and created an even stronger bond for them.”

“Khloe will be going back to Cleveland with Tristan and True likes she’s always done," the source adds. "Khloe spends the summer in Los Angeles to be closer to her family while Tristan is off from his basketball season. Khloe will head to Cleveland in a couple weeks but still travel back to L.A. for work and to see her family.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian addressed Thompson's cheating scandal head-on when replying to a fan on Instagram who wrote, “So she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat? Like it was made up by blogs?” The comment was in response to a rumor that Kardashian and Thompson were planning to marry.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat," Kardashian hit back. "I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it’s just simply untrue.”

While the couple may not be tying the knot anytime soon, these days, their relationship appears stronger than ever. Earlier this month, Kardashian and Thompson went on yet another glam vacation with baby True at an undisclosed tropical location, after enjoying a romantic vacation to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, last month with her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, and the model's rumored boyfriend, NBA star Ben Simmons.

