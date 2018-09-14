When it comes to revenge, no one does it better than the Kardashians!

In a sneak peek clip from an all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian team up to pull a prank on Kim Kardashian West.

After Kim refuses to partake in a group dance lesson, her siblings decide to embarrass her publicly by performing a flash mob at the Westfield Topanga mall in Los Angeles.

"What the f**k is going on?" Kim asks Khloe, when she walks out and sees a group of people performing the same choreographed movements.

As Kim, holding an ice cream cone, observes the crowd, she spots Kourtney dancing alongside their friend, Malika Haqq. Not long after, Khloe (who was pregnant with her first child, baby girl True, at the time) joins in on the fun!

"Don't tell me you know it too," Kim exclaims, as Khloe walks over to the dance group. "Oh no, that's where I draw the line."

"I'm literally dying inside over this flash mob," Kim says. "I just can't even believe you guys. I'm like, 'I'm gonna have to run if they try to pull me into this.'"

Later, Kourtney explains to Kim why the flash mob even happened.

"After you ruined our dance class with your critiques, I thought it would be funny to embarrass you," Kourtney says. "Did I succeed?"

"You did," Kim admits. "That was a big win on your part."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! In the meantime, watch the video below to see highlights from one of the biggest blowouts from the famous family this season.

