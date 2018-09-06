Khloe Kardashian is looking amazing.

The 34-year-old reality star is currently on vacation with her famous family as well as boyfriend Tristan Thompson and daughter True, and she took to Instagram to show off her fit physique just five months after giving birth to True. Khloe shared a picture of herself rocking a white bikini, flaunting her flat stomach.

Khloe has been open about hitting the gym since giving birth, and her insecurities about her post-baby body.

"Forever Thankful For It ALL," she wrote.

On Thursday, Khloe also shared an adorable photo with True, and her mother, Kris Jenner, sticking out their tongues.

"Trying to do our best Cardi B," she joked.

Khloe watched her diet and exercised throughout her pregnancy. In July, she admitted she was worried she'd never get her pre-baby body back.

“Body after baby is definitely not the same," she tweeted. "My body… Will it ever go back to normal LOL it’s a mindf**k.”

“Hell no!!" she also responded when a fan asked if her body bounced back. "Lol I’m still working on it. And it will come in time… I hope LOL but sitting down I have a completely different stomach then I used to have LOL I really can’t even talk about it.”

On a recent episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe called her mom a "psychopath" after Kris attempted to get Khloe to stop exercising during her pregnancy, even though Khloe's doctor said it was perfectly healthy. Watch the video below:

