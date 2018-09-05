Khloe Kardashian is firing back after a fan accused her of pretending her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, didn't cheat.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to the comments section on Instagram after a fan questioned her about her relationship, alongside a sourced claim from Perez Hilton that the parents to four-month-old daughter True have talked about tying the knot.

“So she’s acting like Tristan didn’t cheat? Like it was made up by blogs?” an Instagram user wrote of Kardashian and her 27-year-old NBA player beau.

“I’m not acting as if Tristan didn’t cheat," Kardashian defended. "I’m saying the story about marriage and anyone insinuating they know what we speak about privately is ‘crap.’ Not upset by commenters. Not upset by anything. Only pointing out when blogs create stories for you all to believe when it’s just simply untrue.”

The exchange was just one of the reality star's comments on the post, of which she vehemently denied the source report.

"Who makes up this crap you guys post?? This is how slow the news is You need this ridiculous story?? What a waste," she wrote in one comment, before insisting, "If you must write such crap please stop tagging me at least!"

When another commenter said Kardashian's relationship with Thompson was "so sad" and called it "pathetic to see a strong women become weak over a man," Kardashian fired back yet again.

"It's truly sad that you believe blogs and then actually take the time to comment on someone else's life," she wrote.

The couple appears to be doing well, despite the comments directed at Kardashian. They even shared pics from their tropical vacation earlier this week, which is just one in a string of bonding experiences for the pair this summer.

"Khloe has been enjoying being back in L.A. for the summer, and around her family," a source recently told ET, adding that the two are "doing really well" since rebuilding their trust.

"At the end of the day, Khloe is a strong woman who thinks everything through," the source said. "Once she decided to stay with Tristan, there was no turning back."

