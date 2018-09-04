Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Cuddle Up During Family Vacation

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are enjoying some one-on-one time.

The couple has been making the most of their summer together and continues to do so. On Tuesday, the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a video of herself and her boyfriend riding a golf cart while in an undisclosed tropical location.

"We out here," the 27-year-old NBA star says in the clip before asking Khloe if she's "going to speak."

"It's just a visual," Khloe, who's rocking a white fedora, black sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and a black bathing suit and kimono, replies.

The Good American jeans co-founder also posted a sweet selfie of the two of them cuddled up.

Tristan had previously posted a video of himself and their baby girl, True, in a carrier. The proud father shows off his daughter, who's wearing a pink bucket hat.

Additionally, on Tuesday, Khloe also revealed that little True is taking swim lessons and shared adorable pics of the two in a pool on her website.

Meanwhile, Tristan and Khloe have been working on their relationship since the basketball player cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant.

"Khloe has been enjoying being back in L.A. for the summer, and around her family," a source recently told ET, adding that the two are "doing really well" since rebuilding their trust.

"At the end of the day, Khloe is a strong woman who thinks everything through," the source said. "Once she decided to stay with Tristan, there was no turning back."

