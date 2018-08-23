Khloe Kardashian's daughter, True, is the cutest little driver -- but not everyone is on board!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an adorable new snap of her 4-month-old baby girl in the driver's seat of a toy Bentley, courtesy of Kimora Lee Simmons. The fashion designer also gifted the sweet present to Kim Kardashian West's 7-month-old daughter, Chicago, and Kylie Jenner's 6-month-old daughter, Stormi.

"I’m not sure what’s cuter, the cute teddy bear driving the Bentley truck or True’s cheeks and smile 😩," Khloe captioned the precious photo of True. "Thank you Auntie Kimora and family for the precious gift! 💕🌈💕."

While Khloe clearly can't get enough of her baby girl's new gift, one fan accused her of "embedding materialism in [True's] brain" with the toy car.

The Good American designer wasn't going to let that comment slide, replying, "She’s a baby who received a beautiful sweet gift and I was SOOO excited to put her in it and take a picture! I’m enjoying every single moment I can with my sweet angel! The angel GOD gave me!”

Prior to Kylie taking Stormi to New York City for the week, True had been getting in some quality time with her cousins in Los Angeles. After spending months in Cleveland, Ohio, Khloe and her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, moved back to L.A. in June, and Kim told ET at the time it was a total "lovefest."

"They came back on Sunday and I just piled the kids in the car and took them to meet their cousin, True, and it was a lovefest," Kim gushed.

"I feel like Stormi and Chicago have so many photo shoots together, and we just text the pictures to Khloe of them sitting on the couch and we're like, 'Where you at, True? We're waiting for you!'" she said at the time. "Now that she can be in the mix, it's going to be so much fun."

