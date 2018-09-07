Kylie Jenner Channels Sister Kim Kardashian in Pink Latex Look

Kylie Jenner is taking cues from sister Kim Kardashian West!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was spotted getting into her Rolls Royce -- a birthday gift from her boyfriend, Travis Scott -- in West Hollywood, California, early Friday morning wearing a latex dress.

Kylie looked stunning in the skin-tight, mauve colored ensemble. The mini dress was paired with clear stilettos and tinted sunglasses, while the mom of one wore her long blonde hair down with a middle part.

Splash News

On Thursday, Kylie sported yet another head turning dress. The beauty mogul wore a Versace black-and-white checkered mini dress to the Adidas Originals x Kylie Jenner Falcon launch event in Los Angeles, California.

Shutterstock

Documenting the event on Instagram, Kylie shared polaroid snaps from the special occasion.

The skin-tight, mini look is certainly one that Kylie’s 37-year-old sister, Kim, has perfected. Last month Kim opted for a bubblegum pink latex mini dress with Matrix-style, black sunglasses.

That outfit choice came just days after the mom of three donned another latex look -- this one neon green -- to 2 Chainz’s wedding, which she attended with her husband, Kanye West.

Here’s more on some of Kim and Kylie's other fashion choices:

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Gets Her Makeup Done While Cuddling With Daughter Stormi -- See the Cute Pics!

Tyga Shares How He Really Feels About Ex Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner Debuts a Whole New Hairstyle -- But Remains a Blonde for Summer

Related Gallery