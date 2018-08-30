From bob to long!

Kylie Jenner shared several pictures of her new 'do: long, flowing layers. The new mom is keeping her almost signature blonde look, but in a more toned down shade from the icy platinum she's been rocking lately.

In two of the posts, Jenner is sporting a curve-hugging, strapless black dress, paired with a little black bag and white sneakers. An unusual choice, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Jenner.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 29, 2018 at 3:05pm PDT

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Aug 29, 2018 at 3:04pm PDT

For the third pic showing off her long blonde look, Jenner is wrapped in a cozy white sweater and doing a little promotion for her cosmetics line. "Which lip? wearing TWENTY ONE & BADDIE 💋" she wrote in the caption, describing her soft, pink lip look.

The 21-year-old new mom of Stormi, 6 months, with boyfriend Travis Scott, has been sharing a lot of her fashion looks on social media lately, from her newly returned pre-baby abs to a chic, all pink look for a night out.

For more on Jenner's fashionable life, watch the video below!

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Is Fronting the Dad Sneaker Trend in This New Campaign -- See the Pics!

Kylie Jenner Declares Her Abs are 'Making a Comeback' as She Poses in a Sports Bra

Kylie Jenner Shares the Beauty Lesson She Wants to Pass onto Daughter Stormi

Related Gallery