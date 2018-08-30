Kylie Jenner Debuts a Whole New Hairstyle -- But Remains a Blonde for Summer
From bob to long!
Kylie Jenner shared several pictures of her new 'do: long, flowing layers. The new mom is keeping her almost signature blonde look, but in a more toned down shade from the icy platinum she's been rocking lately.
In two of the posts, Jenner is sporting a curve-hugging, strapless black dress, paired with a little black bag and white sneakers. An unusual choice, but if anyone can pull it off, it's Jenner.
For the third pic showing off her long blonde look, Jenner is wrapped in a cozy white sweater and doing a little promotion for her cosmetics line. "Which lip? wearing TWENTY ONE & BADDIE 💋" she wrote in the caption, describing her soft, pink lip look.
The 21-year-old new mom of Stormi, 6 months, with boyfriend Travis Scott, has been sharing a lot of her fashion looks on social media lately, from her newly returned pre-baby abs to a chic, all pink look for a night out.
For more on Jenner's fashionable life, watch the video below!
