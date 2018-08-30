Kylie Jenner is an Adidas ambassador!

Following in the footsteps of sister Kendall, brother-in-law Kanye West and pal Hailey Baldwin, the social media star is now the face of the brand's Originals Falcon Dorf sneaker, which first made waves in 1997. The lace-up kicks with chunky soles are very much in line with the '90s sneaker trend that has been occupying many celebs' closets -- including Jenner.

In the campaign images, the young mom poses in a white cropped tee and bubblegum pink sweatpants with long socks and black-and-pink Falcons for a cool, sporty result.

Courtesy of Adidas

The beauty mogul dons the iconic three stripes via a black-and-white tank and leggings.

Courtesy of Adidas

The Adidas Originals Instagram page shared a behind-the-scenes video of the star at the shoot as she lies on the hood of a vintage car.

See her daughter Stormi play with makeup.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kylie Jenner Declares Her Abs are 'Making a Comeback' as She Poses in a Sports Bra

Kylie Jenner Shares the Beauty Lesson She Wants to Pass onto Daughter Stormi

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Convince Kris That One of Her Kids Has Been Poisoning Her