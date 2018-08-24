Kim Kardashian West is still feuding with sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s all new Keeping Up With the Kardashians -- which airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on E! -- Kim and her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, call their mom, Kris Jenner, to falsely rat out Kourtney.

A previous clip from this week’s upcoming episode revealed that the 62-year-old momager thought someone might be poisoning her drinking water. In the new clip, Kim, 37, and Kylie, 21, decide to tell Kris that the poisoning was all Kourtney’s doing.

“We have to f**k with Mom,” Kim announces before she and Kylie make the call.

Once Kris answers, Kim continues the charade, telling her mom, “We figured the whole thing out… that Kourtney has been the one poisoning you this whole time.”

“Stop! No way!” Kris exclaims while Kim and Kylie attempt to hold in their laughter. “I just was with her. Why would she do that?”

“Just because she’s, you know, has been trying these new, all gluten-free organic drops and we think that she’s been adding these things to our food,” Kim says, barely able to contain her laughter.

“Stop! She’s insane! Well, you knew she made me throw away all of my Tupperware,” Kris tells the girls, which makes them laugh hysterically. “She must be doing the drops to reverse the process.”

Unable to hold back their laughter anymore, Kim and Kylie quickly hang up the phone with the older sister announcing, “I cannot ruin my makeup.”

This season of KUWTK has been full of drama! Most notably, sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian are in the midst of a feud with Kourtney. Watch the video below for more on the sister spat:

