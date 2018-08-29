Kylie Jenner's pre-baby body is making a comeback!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Snapchat on Tuesday to show off her body just six months after welcoming her daughter, Stormi, with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Wearing a white sports bra and black pants, Jenner's abs appear super toned, and she's happy to flaunt them. While filming, the new mom exclaims, "Skinny me!"

In another clip, she declares in the caption: "Abs making a comeback."

Last month, Jenner spoke about her body insecurities during a Q & A with her friend, Jordyn Woods. Though she admitted that she "bounced back super fast," the reality star revealed that her body was definitely not the same after giving birth.

“My boobs are definitely three times the size, which bothers me. I have stretch marks on my boobs. My stomach isn’t the same, my waist isn’t the same, my butt’s bigger, my thighs [are] bigger," she said at the time. "And honestly, I’m finding I have to change my style a little because nothing in my closet fits me from before."

She even spoke about her abs, which she called "fake" and credited solely to genetics.

"I feel like I have fake abs now, it’s just like, genetics," she said. "But I want real abs. I know I can have a super fit body. And just for my health -- I want to do this. I want to feel good."

Here's more on Jenner's post-baby body:

