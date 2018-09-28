Khloe Kardashian Slams 'Nasty' Comments About Daughter's Skin Color

Khloe Kardashian will always stand up for her daughter.

The 34-year-old reality star took to Twitter on Thursday to fire back at trolls who have left "nasty" comments about True's skin color, but then delete their posts when Kardashian replies.

"I dislike the fact that people are allowed to comment on my daughter's skin color but as soon as I comment kindly back and praise her for all that she is, the comment gets erased. If you have the courage to post your nasty criticism please allow one to defend or comment back," Kardashian wrote.

She continued by telling fans that she knows "everyone is entitled to their opinions."

"I try to put myself in their shoes &maybe they were brought up in a different type of household then I was. So instead of shaming I try to educate," she explained. "In our household we do not see color. We see emotion and action. We see love. We feed off of energy."

The new mom, who gave birth to True in April, also shared how motherhood has changed her for the better. "Listen True has changed me like crazy!!! I’m thankful! But sometimes I do want to stunt on these hoes lol," she wrote.

As for Kardashian's relationship with True's father, Tristan Thompson, source recently told ET that the pair are in a "great place" after weathering a cheating scandal in April.

"They’ve spent the summer with family but also reconnecting as a couple," the source said. "The two made sure to treat one another with dates and vacations together. True has brought Khloe and Tristan closer together and created an even stronger bond for them.”

According to ET's source, Kardashian will soon head back to Cleveland to be with her man for the basketball season. “Khloe will be going back to Cleveland with Tristan and True likes she’s always done," the source notes. "Khloe spends the summer in Los Angeles to be closer to her family while Tristan is off from his basketball season. Khloe will head to Cleveland in a couple weeks but still travel back to L.A. for work and to see her family.”

