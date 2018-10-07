Kris Jenner is not shy about dropping some hints!

The 62-year-old reality star and momager Facetimed Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson on Sunday's Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where she gave the NBA player a little advice for a gift to give her ahead of the birth of their baby daughter.

"So what did you want to talk about?" asked Kris, who was at the time in a waiting room waiting for her friend Shiela to finish her facelift.

"Thinking of some push present ideas," Tristan responded. "I remember Koko saying she wanted something where she could pass it down, you know, generation after generation."

"You know, Corey [Gamble] bought me for Christmas a couple years ago, this really beautiful little diamond ring, that's like, you can put it on any finger," Kris suggested, before not so subtly bringing up engagement rings, adding, "Until you get that really huge diamond that's gonna go on her ring finger!"

"Of course, eventually!" Tristan laughed back.

Slow down, Kris!

"I think jewelry is kind of the safest," he concluded.

"And she'll be so excited! And surprised!" Kris added.

Last month, a source told ET that Khloe and Tristan are in a "great place" despite weathering a cheating scandal in April, around the time Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True.

Watch the video below for more on their relationship.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!.

RELATED CONTENT:

Kim Kardashian Ruthlessly Tells Khloe and Kourtney They 'Look Like F**king Clowns' During Tokyo Trip

Inside Khloe Kardashian's Dramatic Labor Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson to Head Back to Cleveland After 'Reconnecting' as a Couple

Related Gallery