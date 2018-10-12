The next generation of Kardashian-Jenner kids are the cutest best friends ever!

Khloe Kardashian hosted an adorable group of her nieces and nephews for a "cousin cupcake party" to celebrate daughter True Thompson's 6-month birthday on Friday, and the pics could not be sweeter!

The sweet group included Kylie Jenner's 8-month-old daughter, Stormi, Rob Kardashian's 1-year-old daughter, Dream, and Kim Kardashian's kids, Saint, 2, and Chicago, 9 months. The group posed for pics on a pink picnic blanket, alongside an assortment of cupcakes, as well as a colorfully-decorated layer cake, which Chicago seemed very interested in.

Just a few days earlier, Khloe shared a sweet tribute to her baby girl on Instagram. "I probably dreamt about you my entire adult life," she captioned a heartwarming pic of True. "You have exceeded every expectation I had of you! This is LOVE."

While Kourtney Kardashian's kids weren't pictured at the "cousin cupcake party," the tight-knit crew spends a lot of time together, on camera and off. See more on the extended Kardashian-Jenner clan in the video below.

