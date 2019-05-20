Where Psalm West Ranks on the Unique Kardashian-Jenner Baby Name Scale

The Kardashian-Jenner crew has expanded once again!

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West welcomed their fourth child, son Psalm West, via surrogate on May 9, 2019, her rep told ET. Kim announced the news on Twitter the next morning and said their baby boy already strongly resembles his sister, Chicago.

Let's see where Psalm ranks on the scale of unique Kardashian-Jenner baby names:

1. Psalm

Kim and Kanye welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy on May 9. Kim's rep told ET that their son weighed 6 lbs, 9 oz, and a source also told ET that the couple were both present for the delivery of their youngest son.

Nearly a week later, the reality star revealed her son's name, Psalm, which means a sacred song or hymn.



2. Dream Renee

While Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna announced months before their daughter's birth that she would not be given a signature K name, Dream is certainly going to take some getting used to. The couple went a little more conventional with Dream's middle name, Renee, which she shares with Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renee White.

3. True

Khloe Kardashian announced the name of her first child on April 16, 2018 after giving birth on April 12, 2018.

"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Khloe Instagrammed alongside a photo of a room filled with pink flowers and balloons. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"

4. Stormi

Stormi with an "i"! Kylie Jenner finally shared the name of her daughter on Feb. 6, 2018, almost a week after she was born on Feb. 1.



5. Saint

Only Kim and Kanye West could find a way to top North West. The couple did just that when they named their second child Saint a few days after he was born on Dec. 5, 2015. Kim announced the little's one name on Twitter, with reports that she and Kanye chose Saint as they considered their son "a blessing," especially "because she had such a difficult pregnancy."



5. Reign Aston

The usually traditional Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with her third child's unique name, Reign Aston Disick. "I'm never certain [with names] until they're born," Kourtney told People after she and Scott Disick welcomed their son on Dec. 14, 2014. "I actually had the name on our list with Mason. Then with Penelope, I had it on the list, but spelled R-A-I-N. Once I found out I was having a boy, we just changed the spelling again."



7. Chicago

Kim and Kanye took several days to reveal the name of their third child, who was welcomed via surrogate on Jan. 15, 2018. "Kim doesn’t have any obvious connection to the city of Chicago, but Kanye grew up there," a source told ET at the time. "He was raised in Chicago and it’s really where he started to thrive as an artist. His mother was also very connected to the city, so this is likely in part an homage to her.”



8. North

The world couldn't believe when Kim and Kanye named their firstborn, North, on June 15, 2013, but three years later, we're kind of digging it. While little Nori's parents never explained the meaning behind her directional name, family matriarch Kris Jenner later clarified it on The View.

"The way [Kim] explained it to me was that North means highest power, and she says that North is their highest point together and I thought that was really sweet," Kris shared. "It's North West, but you don't walk around calling somebody 'Hi North West,' it's just North."



9. Penelope Scotland

Kourtney went more traditional upon welcoming her daughter into the world on July 8, 2012. Kris told E! Newsthat Penelope's parents simply thought the name was cute, and it was Kris who suggested the middle name Scotland -- a tribute to Penelope's father, Scott.



10. Mason Dash

The most common name of the bunch, the first Kardashian kid's moniker also has a sentimental meaning. As Kourtney explained to Life & Style shortly after his birth on Dec. 14, 2009, Mason shares the same meaning in English that Kardashian has in Armenian: stone worker. As for his middle name, the reality star explained, "Dash is not for my clothing store, as some people have suggested online. That would be stupid. Dash is short for Kardashian, and it was my father's nickname."

