Kim Kardashian Explains Why She Didn't Invite Her Surrogate to Baby Shower
Kim Kardashian West has her reasons for not inviting her surrogate to the baby shower she hosted in celebration of her third child.
"I introduced her to my family earlier that day, and I just thought, I don’t know, it was a weird decision to have to make," Kim confessed while on Thursday's episode of The Real. "Of course I would have wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet."
Kim added, "I just wanted to celebrate the baby."
The 37-year-old reality star said she's being careful about how she explains the situation to her 1-year-old son, Saint, and 4-year-old daughter, North. "I think I have to explain it to my kids first, and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them," she said.
As for what Kim thinks of the woman carrying her and husband Kanye West's child, she insisted, "I love her. I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice."
Further praising the woman, she continued, "She’s the perfect person to do this for my family."
In an exclusive interview with ET, Kim opened up about her surrogacy experience so far, and confessed that it has been difficult at times.
"You know, it is really different," she confided. "Anyone that says or thinks it is just the easy way out is just completely wrong. I think it is so much harder to go through it this way, because you are not really in control. And, you know, obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still ... knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not, you know, my baby now, it's hard for me. So, it's definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area."