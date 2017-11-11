Kim Kardashian Has Epic Baby Shower for Baby No. 3 -- See the Pics!
Kim Kardashian West is preparing for the arrival of her third bundle of joy!
The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a sneak peek of her tea party-themed baby shower on Saturday.
"Ok guys, my baby shower for baby number three," Kardashian West excitingly said in her Instagram Story. "It's just a tea for three with cherry blossom forest. It is so pretty."
She also posted another quick snap of the stunning pink cherry blossoms.
North West was also in attendance, rocking an adorable pink kimono dress and fuzzy slippers.
The reality star, who is mom to 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint, confirmed she was expecting her third child with Kanye West during a season 14 trailer for KUWTK in late September.
On Friday, Kardashian and North attended Katy Perry's concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles -- the same day Taylor Swift dropped her new album, Reputation.
"Told you I was a secret Kardashian," Perry wrote as she posed with Kim, North, Penelope Disick, and some of their friends.
See more of their fun night out in the video below.