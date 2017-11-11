Katy Perry Embraces Being a 'Secret Kardashian' While Meeting Kim Backstage at Concert -- See the Pics!

Perry hasn't been shy about her love for the Kardashians, gushing to ET about the famous family at the 2015 Met Gala.

"Listen, Kris Jenner is very important to me," Perry confessed. "That is not sarcastic at all. She has a great sense of humor and she's kind of like the mother of everyone."

"I was thinking the other day, we've all had our own commentary on the Kardashians... but the Kardashians in my book are completely valid," she added.

See more in the video below.