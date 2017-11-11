Katy Perry Embraces Being a 'Secret Kardashian' While Meeting Kim Backstage at Concert -- See the Pics!
Katy Perry is completing her Kardashian initiation.
The 33-year-old singer and self-proclaimed "secret Kardashian" took to her Instagram Story on Friday to share a video of herself meeting Kim Kardashian West backstage at her Witness Tour at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Friday night -- the same day Taylor Swift dropped her new album, Reputation.
"Told you I was a secret Kardashian," Perry wrote as she posed with Kim, North West, Penelope Disick, and some of their friends.
Kim also shared a pic of the meeting to her Snapchat.
RELATED: Rob Kardashian Gets Daughter Dream Some Sweet New 'Wheels' for Her First Birthday!
The soon-to-be mother of three is clearly a big fan of Perry, as she Snapchatted herself singing every word of "Dark Horse" during the concert.
EXCLUSIVE: Katy Perry Says Being Single is the Key to Balancing 'American Idol' and Her World Tour
Perry hasn't been shy about her love for the Kardashians, gushing to ET about the famous family at the 2015 Met Gala.
"Listen, Kris Jenner is very important to me," Perry confessed. "That is not sarcastic at all. She has a great sense of humor and she's kind of like the mother of everyone."
"I was thinking the other day, we've all had our own commentary on the Kardashians... but the Kardashians in my book are completely valid," she added.
See more in the video below.