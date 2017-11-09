How Taylor Swift Finally Addressed Her Feud With Kanye West and Kim Kardashian on 'Reputation'

Moving on, we also have to bring up specific lyrics from track No. 3, "I Did Something Bad." This song is open to interpretation, and is most likely about an ex (looking at you, Calvin Harris), but we could also see this being a song about Kim and Kanye, who both sort of have a reputation (see what we did there?) of being a "narcissist," as Taylor sings in this song.



Here are some more "this could totally be about Kim and Kanye" lines:



"'Cause for every lie I tell them, they tell me three."



"If a man talks sh*t then I owe him nothin' / I don't regret it one bit because he had it comin.'"



"They say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good? / They say I did something bad, then why's it feel so good? / Most fun I ever had / and I'd do it over and over and over again if I could / It just felt so good."



And then, at the bridge, Taylor seemingly takes an artistic cue from Kanye with a heavy use of Auto-Tune, and when she sings, "They got their pitchforks and proof / their receipts and reasons" that sounds JUST LIKE SOMETHING KANYE WOULD DO.