They may only be half-sisters, but Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner look almost identical in a new promotional photo for their makeup line.

The sisters posed in matching brown leotards with the same hair ‘dos and eye makeup in a photo posted by Kim on Twitter on Thursday.

In the sexy shot, Kim, 38, and Kylie, 21, stare down the lens while sitting almost cheek-to-cheek with intertwined legs and flawless makeup.

The mom of three shared the sultry snap to promote the KKW x KYLIE makeup line’s upcoming Black Friday sale.

Aside from sisterly time at photo shoots, Kylie has been getting some quality time with her rapper beau and baby daddy, Travis Scott, who surprised her by filling their home with roses and candles on Tuesday.

“Hell of a way to end the night,” Jenner captioned in an Instagram clip showing the romantic gesture.

