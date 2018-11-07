Just because?

Kylie Jenner came home to a stunning surprise on Tuesday night, presumably from her boyfriend and baby daddy, Travis Scott.

The 21-year-old cosmetics queen took to social media to share videos of her home covered in massive bouquets of red roses and hundreds of lit candles.

“Hell of a way to end the night,” Jenner captioned one clip on Instagram.

She soundtracked the clips with Scott’s song, “Hell of a Night,” as she panned around the impressive display.

Jenner’s family and friends were very impressed by the gesture, commenting on the video.

Kendall Jenner simply wrote, “JESUS,” while Jordyn Woods commented a crying emoji.

Khadijah Haqq wrote, “Someone is INLOVE,” and Jonathan Cheban wrote, “Damnnnnn.” Kardashian pal Hrush Achemyan added, “He loveeee love loveee you,” and hair stylist Jen Atkin wrote, “Teach me Kylie. Teach me.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed their daughter, Stormi Webster, in February and have been enjoying parenting the little one together.

Last month the couple documented taking their daughter to a pumpkin patch together before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a series of joint costumes with her precious little girl.

